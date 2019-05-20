Richard Campbell Gowans

Richard Campbell Gowans, of New Port Richey, Florida, passed away on May 6, 2019, at the age of 75. He is the son of the late William C. Gowans and Bertha Miller Gowans, and is survived by his daughters, Jill (David) Diana and Paige Gowans, grandchildren, Megan (Robert) Hyatt, Ryan (Cellena) Greer and D.J. Greer, and great-grandson, Maximus. He is also survived by his sisters, Janet Lockwood and Susan (Patrick) Villano, several nephews and nieces and lifelong friends. He was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, William S. Gowans and Evann Gowans. Richard was born in Bridgeport on February 4, 1943 and grew up in Trumbull. After graduating Trumbull High School in its first graduating class, he served his country in the Naval Reserves from 1963 to 1965 in San Diego. He lived most of his life in Easton and retired from Pepperidge Farm in Norwalk. Richard had a particular love for his cabin in Vermont, and he devoted much of his life to the care and cultivation of the property. Richard spent his retirement years in Florida. According to Richard's wishes, his final arrangements are private. Published in Connecticut Post on May 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary