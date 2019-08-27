Connecticut Post Obituaries
Services

Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
Richard Charles Smith Sr.


1937 - 2019
Richard Charles Smith Sr. Obituary
Richard Charles Smith, Sr.
Richard Charles Smith, Sr., 82, of Milford, beloved husband of 62 years to Carol (Murray) Smith, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 16, 1937 in New Haven, CT to the late Mae (Northrop) and George Smith, Sr.
Richard proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves. Richard attended both the University of Connecticut and Quinnipiac University where he obtained his associates degree in business administration. Prior to his retirement, Richard worked as Vice President Corporate Services for Southern Connecticut Gas Company.
Richard truly enjoyed the company of his family and friends, doing yard work, watching his grandchildren playing in the pool, and smoking his favorite cigar.
In addition to his loving wife, Richard is survived by his adoring children, Richard Smith, Jr., Susan (William Jr.) Meade, Stephen (Lisa Perschino-Smith) Smith, David (Michele) Smith and Scott (Jennifer) Smith; and his eleven grandchildren, William and Amanda Meade and Richard III, Emily, Molly, Madison, Andrew, Aedan, Caelin, Brendan and Quinn Smith. Richard was predeceased by his brother, George (Helen) Smith, Jr.
Family and friends may call on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at King's Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's name may be made to a . To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 29, 2019
