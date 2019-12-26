|
|
Richard Christensen
Richard H. Christensen, age 96 of Stratford, died on Monday, December 23, 2019, after a brief illness. He was the loving husband of the late Beverly Bates Christensen. He was also predeceased by his brother the late Arthur Iver Christensen. Richard was born in the family home on William Street in Bridgeport on October 30, 1923 to Honor Harding Cowan and Harry Andrew Christensen. Dick graduated from Harding High School in 1942. He attended Yale from July 1942 until August 1943 when he was drafted into the Army in September 1943. He was eventually stationed in Rouen, France January 1945 where he ran a movie theater to show films to the troops returning from the front. Immediately after the war, Dick served in Japan as the Yokahama special services clerk. In February 1946, he returned to school and graduated from Yale in June of 1948. It was at Yale where he developed his love for tennis, which he enjoyed playing well into his 90s. Dick had a long and successful career at General Electric in Bridgeport's Wire & Cable Division. He was a very active parishioner with St. Ambrose Church in Bridgeport and St. Mark's Church in Stratford.
Close friends and family enjoyed his elaborate model train displays, which he created at his Judson Place home. Richard is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the second floor staff of Lord Chamberlain for their compassionate care in his final days.
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday December 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Mark's Church in Stratford.
To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 27, 2019