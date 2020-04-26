|
|
Richard Daniel LaBash, Sr.
Richard "Dick" LaBash, Sr., loving husband of Jane Rowland LaBash passed into eternal life on Thursday, April 23rd at Maristone Assisted Living in Franklin, Tennessee.
Dick was born in Bridgeport, CT on October 13, 1930 to Joseph Michael and Mary Karaffa LaBash. He was the youngest of their three children. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph LaBash and his sister Dorothy Manko both of Stratford, CT. Dick grew up in the period of the Great Depression and spent his childhood in Stratford, playing ball at High Park and working at The French Bakery and on the manufacturing floor of Raybestos. He graduated from Stratford High School in 1948 where he lettered as a North Parader top scorer on the basketball court. He enrolled at the University of Bridgeport's School of Business where he was captain for UB's Purple Knights' basketball team. He surpassed 1,000 points with the team and his season and career free throw records stood for decades. As a UB student, Dick enlisted in the Army, joining the 283rd AAA Gun Battalion, Connecticut National Guard in May 1952.
Upon graduation, Dick entered Army OCS (Officers Candidate School), Fort Riley Kansas. He completed OCS in August 1953 and was ultimately stationed for military service as a lieutenant with the 483rd AAA (NIKE) Missile Battalion in Sandy Hook, NJ. In 1956, Dick married Sheila Haffner, who he met while at UB.
Upon completion of his military service, Dick returned to Stratford and resumed work as a salesman for Raybestos-Manhattan and played basketball for Raybestos in a southern CT industrial league. His career with Raybestos took Dick and his family to Birmingham, MI where he managed a Team of Salesmen who sold original equipment friction materials to the Detroit Big Three automobile manufacturers – General Motors, Ford and Chrysler. In 1969, RM went international with the purchase of German friction materials manufacturer, Breku, in Dusseldorf. Dick was selected to be RM's first international sales manager and moved his family to Antwerp, Belgium, where he spent the next four years traveling the world selling Raybestos-Manhattan International products. The family returned to Stratford and Dick continued to work for RM International until his retirement in the early 1990's. In 1980 Dick was married to Judith Eldred DeShetler and lived in Clarkston, MI, Madison, CT, Lancaster, PA, Lexington, MI, and Greenback, TN. After the passing of Judy, Dick spent the last years of his life with his loving wife, Jane, in Destin, FL and Franklin, TN.
Dick was an extremely likable, optimistic, outgoing, energetic, engaging, quick-witted, curious, and organically popular individual with a keen sense of humor and an enthusiastic love for cuisine. He leaves a lasting legacy that will be shared with family and friends for generations.
Along with his loving wife Jane, Dick is survived by his four sons Richard "Rick" LaBash (Michele Assante) of Newtown, CT, Charles "Chuck" LaBash of Cohasset, MA, Geoffrey LaBash (Darci) of Fairfield, CT and George LaBash (Elisa) of Middletown, CT; 5 cherished grandchildren, Charles Jr., Beck, Isabelle, Willow, Violet, Audrey and Blake; 3 cherished stepchildren (Judith), Scott (Patty) DeShetler, Jeri (Chris) Whitehead and Jill (Scott) Mersman; 4 cherished step-grandchildren, Mitchell, Maddy, Alex and Meg; and 4 cherished stepchildren (Jane) Harry Rowland Jr., Garland Rowland, Julia McCoy and Katherine Rowland.
Dick was also a proud uncle of 7 nephews Gregory, David, and Daniel (sons of Dorothy and Austin) and Michael, Matthew, John, and Joseph (sons of Joseph and Rita); 3 nieces and 1 nephew Eileen, Julianne, Margaret, and Sean (children of Bud and Janet Haffner).
Dick's sons thank the wonderful staff at Maristone and the McCoy and DeShetler families for their loving care of him in his final year.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 27, 2020