Richard David Norris
Richard David Norris, age 72, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020. Richard was born in Bridgeport, CT on May 2, 1948, the oldest son of the late Patrick and Doris (Kennedy) Norris. Upon graduating from Trumbull High School in 1966, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country for 23 years, achieving the rank of Chief Petty Officer (ADC). Among his many distinctions were the Vietnam Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and being named Sailor of the Year, twice. He retired on St. Patrick's Day 1991, aboard the USS Constitution in Boston. Following his Naval career, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring after 15 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Timothy. He is survived by his wife Julie Gray-Norris of Green Cove Springs FL, and his daughter Laura Norris of Shelton. He is also survived by his brothers: Thomas and Lynn of Naugatuck, Brian and Michelle of Stratford, John and Brenda of St. Petersburg, FL; his sisters: Susan Kanuch of Stratford, Doreen and Peter Wheeler of Fairfield; his sister-in-law Eve Norris of Southbury; as well as their families, including fifteen nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., in St. Theresa Church, Trumbull, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment with full military honors will be in Arlington National Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday morning from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. All are asked to wear a face-covering. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com