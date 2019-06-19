Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Denhup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Denhup

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Denhup Obituary
Richard P. Denhup
Richard P. Denhup, age 77, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Elaine Denhup, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Bridgeport Hospital. Dick was born in Bridgeport on August 19, 1941 to the late Peter and Dorothy (Popadic) Denhup and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Fairfield Prep class of 1959 and went on to earn a B.S. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) class of 1963. He spent years as an electrical engineer with Norden Systems, where he met Elaine, and PerkinElmer. Dick loved fishing, traveling and spending time with his family in Montauk, NY. He was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and a lifetime member of the Miamogue Yacht Club in Bridgeport. Survivors include his loving children, Christine Denhup of Stratford and Rick Denhup of New York City, and his brother, Robert Denhup of Stratford. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, June 22nd at 8:30 a.m. meeting directly at Holy Ghost Russian Orthodox Church, 1510 East Main St., Bridgeport for a Requiem Funeral Service. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may visit with Dick's family on Friday from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise, Green Place, Stratford. Panachida will be at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may donate in memory of Dick to the , 1 Union Street, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now