Richard P. Denhup

Richard P. Denhup, age 77, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Elaine Denhup, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Bridgeport Hospital. Dick was born in Bridgeport on August 19, 1941 to the late Peter and Dorothy (Popadic) Denhup and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Fairfield Prep class of 1959 and went on to earn a B.S. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) class of 1963. He spent years as an electrical engineer with Norden Systems, where he met Elaine, and PerkinElmer. Dick loved fishing, traveling and spending time with his family in Montauk, NY. He was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and a lifetime member of the Miamogue Yacht Club in Bridgeport. Survivors include his loving children, Christine Denhup of Stratford and Rick Denhup of New York City, and his brother, Robert Denhup of Stratford. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, June 22nd at 8:30 a.m. meeting directly at Holy Ghost Russian Orthodox Church, 1510 East Main St., Bridgeport for a Requiem Funeral Service. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may visit with Dick's family on Friday from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise, Green Place, Stratford. Panachida will be at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may donate in memory of Dick to the , 1 Union Street, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary