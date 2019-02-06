Richard Dinihanian

Richard Dinihanian, age 90, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Alice Gerda Dinihanian, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019, in his home with his loving family by his side. Richard was born on June 9, 1928 in Bridgeport and was the son of the late Amira and Archalous Dinihanian. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran who served in World War II and the Korean War and was the former proprietor of the Seawall Restaurant in Bridgeport and was also employed by William B. Meyers and R.B. Birge. Richard cherished spending time with family. Richard is survived by three daughters, Marge Rader and husband Donald of Stratford, Lynne Livia of Stratford and Alice (Honey) Arcuri of Stratford, two grandchildren, Peter Rader and wife Tracey and Matthew Rader, two great-grandsons, Noah Rader and Jacob Rader and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife, Alice of 67 years, who he met in the second grade, Richard was also predeceased by two brothers, John Dinihanian and Nelson Dinihanian and two sons-in-law, Gary Livia and Philip Arcuri. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 White Plains Road, Trumbull celebrated by the Rev. Kathleen Mills Pastor. Interment will be private. Friends may call at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, on Thursday, February 7, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The family would like to thank the staff at Connecticut Hospice for the wonderful support and care. Those who so desire may contribute to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church "Church Needs Fund" in Richard's memory. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com

