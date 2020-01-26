|
|
Memoriam In Loving Memory of Richard P. Domorod Sr. July 14, 1959 - January 23, 2010 Little did we know that morning God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide. And though we cannot see you, your love is by our side. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same. But God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. If we could have a lifetime wish and one dream that could come true, We would pray to God with all our hearts just to see and speak to you. A thousand words won't bring you back, we know because we've tried, And neither will a million tears, we know because we've cried. You left behind our broken hearts and precious memories too. But we've never wanted memories we only wanted you. We miss you now, our hearts are sore, as time goes by we miss you more. Your loving smile, your gentle face, no one can fill your vacant place. It has been TEN years since you left us. We miss you more than words can say. All Our Love forever, Mom & All of us who miss you so much