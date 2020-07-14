1/1
Richard E. Lundgren
Richard E. Lundgren
Richard E. Lundgren, age 74, of Shelton entered into rest on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at home. He was born in Bridgeport on July 1, 1946 son of the late Kenneth and Helen (Pero) Lundgren. Rich proudly served with the US Army during Vietnam where he belonged to the 175th Assault Helicopter Company nicknamed the Outlaws. He was a highly decorated veteran with six different medals including one for heroism. Rich with his brothers operated K. Lundgren & Sons for many years. Rich was a man of many interests and enjoyed his cars and boats. He was a skilled builder of many different things from race cars to custom trucks. Rich was the loving brother of Terrance Lundgren, Ronald Lundgren, Pamela Ljungquist and her husband James Barrett, and brother-in-law of James O'Donnell. He was also survived by several nieces, nephews and great nephews. Rich was predeceased by a brother Kenneth Lundgren and a sister Cynthia O'Donnell. Friends may call on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
