Richard E. Steinis

Richard E. Steinis, 82, passed away on July 16, 2019 after a brief illness while in Melbourne, Florida. Mr. Steinis was born on June 5th, 1937 in Waterbury, Connecticut to John A. and Mary Steinis of Oxford, Connecticut. Richard and the love of his life, Evelyn Hedding Steinis were married on April 13, 1969. They resided in Huntington, Connecticut and also in West Melbourne, Florida. Richard had a degree in Accounting. He worked his whole life in various positions at Sikorsky Aircraft where he retired after 25+ years. His family and friends knew him as quick witted with great one-liners. He was fond of country music, the color green, his family and he was an avid "foodie." He was predeceased by his parents John A. and Mary Steinis, his brother John D. Steinis and his wife Evelyn Hedding Steinis. Richard is survived by his two daughters, Dawn Blakeman (Ray Gelinas, Jr.) and Lynda Dio (John Dio). He was known as "grampa" to Richard Blakeman, Jr, Heather L. Blakeman, Shawn P. Blakeman and "Bepa" to Jaxon V. Dio. His great-grandchildren included Devon Nowakowski, Nyla Campaniolo, Aidan Campaniolo and Shawn R. Blakeman and one on the way! Richard was a member of Huntington Congregational Church in Huntington, Connecticut and Riviera United Church of Christ in Viera, Florida. Richard was greatly loved and will be greatly missed by all he came in contact with. Friends may call on Tuesday from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the Huntington Congregational Church, 19 Church St., Shelton. His funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Lawn Cemetery. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 21, 2019