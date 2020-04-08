|
Richard Alan Emerman
Richard Alan Emerman, 78, of Trumbull, passed away on April 6, 2020. He was born in the Bronx, NY to the late Seymour and Ruth Emerman. He was beloved by his sons and daughters-in-law: Scott and Amy Emerman of Sharon, MA, Michael and Dawn Emerman of Somerville, MA, Stuart and Michele Emerman of Elkridge, MD and David and Dawn Emerman of Guilford, CT, as well as by his five grandchildren: Danny, Sam, Harrison, Annabelle and Anderson. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Susan Emerman of Monroe, CT and his sister Suzanne and brother-in-law David Landau. He was an excellent student and prided himself on a nearly perfect attendance record. After graduating from Queens College, he got his CPA and worked in public accounting. He married Susan Feinberg and lived in Rego Park, NY before they started their own family and moved to Massapequa Park. He bragged that he only knew how to make boys, with four sons born between 1969 and 1977. The family moved to Trumbull, CT in 1979, a place he would call home for the rest of his life. He worked in senior financial roles for several companies before becoming CFO of Gesswein, a leading jewelry supply company based in Bridgeport, CT. Richard became active in Trumbull town politics and served for many years on the school board, while also writing dozens of letters to the editor which were published in local newspapers. He was a big sports fan, rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, New York Mets and New York Islanders. For the past decade, Richard lived at Middlebrook Farms, a senior living facility, where he served as President of the Resident Council and led the American Legion branch there. He gave monthly speeches on a wide variety of subjects including history, entertainment and sports and he was happy to help other residents when he could. The family requests that any memorial contributions be made in Memory of Richard Emerman to either The Boston House https://www.thebostonhouse.org/ or the March of Dimes https://www.marchofdimes.org/.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020