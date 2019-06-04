Connecticut Post Obituaries
Richard Forrest Harlow, age 93, of Shelton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at home. He was the beloved husband of Marguerite Boyden Harlow for 71 years. Born in Boston, MA on April 2, 1926, he was the son of the late Thomas and Alice Harlow. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Lynda Dalenta, Forrest, Robert, and Charles Harlow, and Melissa Fitzgerald along with their spouses Ed, Lori, Joanne, Celia, and Joe. Additionally, he was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in WW2, as well as commissioner of the Echo Hose Fire Department. He was also involved in Boy Scouts of America, Little League, G.O.P. committees, and Barber Shop Quartet singing with the Valley Chordsmen. Calling hours will be held for friends and family at Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, CT on Saturday, June 8th between 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. His funeral service with military honors will follow at 5:00 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.riverviewfh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Echo Hose Fire Department, Shelton, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 4, 2019
