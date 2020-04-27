|
Richard G. Roy
Richard G. Roy, 75, of Milford, CT, beloved wife of Mary (Marlene) Roy for 56 years, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Born on April 5, 1945 in Milford, he was the son of the late Roger and Mary Roy.
Richard was an avid walker and fisherman and also greatly enjoyed watching the Yankees, Patriots, and especially UCONN women's basketball. He loved his daily rides in his navy blue Monte Carlo with coffee and sitting at the Milford beaches while reading his paper. He loved his weekend nights out dining at different restaurants around town, as well as vacationing all around the world with his wife. Richard's biggest joy was spending time with his daughter and granddaughters.
Richard leaves behind his daughter, Kathleen Sosa and husband Luis Sosa; granddaughters, Madison and Skylar Sosa; sisters and brothers-in-law, Richard and Barb Kullberg, John and Debby Mikienis, Dave and Michaela Jacquelin, Michael and Melissa Wrigglesworth and Marie Roy; several nieces and nephews; and cousins, Richard and Claire Jackson and Lucille Greenhill. He was predeceased by his son, Richard Jr. Roy; mother, Mary Roy; and brother, Joseph Roger Roy.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mesothelioma Research Foundation. The family is being compassionately cared for by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020