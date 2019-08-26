Connecticut Post Obituaries
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
Richard M. Galatie, age 83, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Mary Jane Pluchino Galatie, passed away on August 25, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Richard was born in Bridgeport on September 20, 1935 to the late Joseph and Mary (Ruffo) Galatie, and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and was a retired carpenter for Union Local #210. Richard was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, and enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. His family was his life, and he loved nothing more than spending time with all of them, especially his cherished grandchildren. Survivors include his devoted daughters, Laurieanne Voccola and her husband Alec of Stratford, Gina Elias and her husband Darwin of Ansonia, and Denise Santorelli and her husband Carmine of Stratford, his beloved grandchildren, Alec (Alyssa), Brett (Mary), Chelsea (Frank), Nicole (Matt), Darwin (Adisa), Carmine (Aniyah), Nicholas, (Jehla), and Vincent, adored great-grandchildren, AJ, Aubrey, Lehlani, and "soon to be" Charlotte, his brother, Joseph Galatie of Stratford, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, and the love of his life, Mary Jane, Richard was pre-deceased by his brothers, Anthony (Anna), and John (Jeannette), and sisters, Antoinette (Walter) Kotelsky, Gloria (Merton) Bennett, and Theresa (Cappy) Capozzi. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Monsignor Martin Ryan, on Thursday, August 29th at 11a.m. meeting directly at Our Lady of Grace Church, 498 Second Hill Lane Stratford. Interment will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with Richard's family on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations in memory of Richard to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. For more information or to make an online condolence please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 27, 2019
