Richard Gaudette
Richard A. Gaudette
Richard A. Gaudette, age 85, of Milford, beloved husband of Yolanda Molinelli Gaudette for 60 years, died on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Richard was born in Bridgeport on April 28, 1935 to the late Wilfred and Dorothy Thompkins Gaudette. A longtime Walnut Beach resident, Richard worked as an inspector at Burndy Corporation in Milford for many years. He loved to bowl and enjoyed watching the Brooklyn Dodgers. He enjoyed spending time with his family and being a parishioner of Saint Gabriel's Church. Survivors include his daughter, Suzanne Brown (Clifford) of Milford, granddaughter, Isabella Brown, sister-in law, Dorothy DuCharme Gaudette, and his granddog, Pickles. Richard was predeceased by his Son, Richard Joseph and brothers Robert, Raymond and Sister Rhea. Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service on Wednesday, November 18th at 11:00 a.m. in Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry Street, Milford. Visitors are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing when in the cemetery. THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
