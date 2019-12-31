|
|
Richard L. Gill
Richard Liddell Gill, age 83, of Fairfield, husband of 61 years of Alice (Robenseifer) Gill, passed away peacefully on December 31. Born in Bridgeport, the son of the late Stanley and Mildred (Craw) Gill, he had been a Fairfield resident since 1967. A graduate of Bassick High School, Dick received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Bridgeport and a Masters from the University of Maine at Orono. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954-1957. He worked as a Government Contracts Administrator for the Department of Defense. Dick was a member of the Gaelic American Club, the Port 5 Naval Veterans and the American Legion Post 92 in Hollywood, FL. He and Alice were annual snow birds spending several winter seasons in Hallandale Beach, FL. In the summer, he loved growing tomatoes in his garden and enjoyed sharing his harvest with friends and family for an annual tomato party. Survivors in addition to his wife, Alice include two children, Jeff Gill and his life partner Francisco Ramirez of San Francisco, CA and Maureen Gill Pothier of Shelton; two grandchildren, Jacquelin and Christian Pothier and a sister, Natalie Bartlett and her husband Phil of Narragansett, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday January 3 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours have been omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Semper Fi Fund at https://semperfifund.org/donate/. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 1, 2020