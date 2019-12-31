Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Gill


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Gill Obituary
Richard L. Gill
Richard Liddell Gill, age 83, of Fairfield, husband of 61 years of Alice (Robenseifer) Gill, passed away peacefully on December 31. Born in Bridgeport, the son of the late Stanley and Mildred (Craw) Gill, he had been a Fairfield resident since 1967. A graduate of Bassick High School, Dick received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Bridgeport and a Masters from the University of Maine at Orono. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954-1957. He worked as a Government Contracts Administrator for the Department of Defense. Dick was a member of the Gaelic American Club, the Port 5 Naval Veterans and the American Legion Post 92 in Hollywood, FL. He and Alice were annual snow birds spending several winter seasons in Hallandale Beach, FL. In the summer, he loved growing tomatoes in his garden and enjoyed sharing his harvest with friends and family for an annual tomato party. Survivors in addition to his wife, Alice include two children, Jeff Gill and his life partner Francisco Ramirez of San Francisco, CA and Maureen Gill Pothier of Shelton; two grandchildren, Jacquelin and Christian Pothier and a sister, Natalie Bartlett and her husband Phil of Narragansett, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday January 3 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours have been omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Semper Fi Fund at https://semperfifund.org/donate/. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -