Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Richard Gramse

Richard Gramse Obituary
Richard A. Gramse
Richard A. Gramse, age 71, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Diane Harmon Gramse, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 12 noon in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center with burial to follow in Park Cemetery, Bridgeport. Family and friends may call on Wednesday morning from 10 am until the time of services. A complete obituary is forthcoming. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 6, 2019
