Richard Gurrieri
1951 - 2020
Richard "Hooch" Gurrieri
June 14, 1951 ~ Sept. 15, 2020Richard "Hooch" Gurrieri 69, of East Haven passed away September 15, 2020 at CT Hospice in Branford. He was born June 14, 1951 in Bridgeport to Salvatore and Elizabeth (Latham) Gurrieri. Richard is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Victoria (Barry) Gurrieri; brother, David Gurrieri (Shirley) and sister, Donna Chirigos. He is survived by nieces/nephews, Holly Gurrieri (Uncle Richard's "sweetheart"); David Gurrieri Jr.; Demetrios "Jimmy" Chirigos; Nicholas Chirigos and James "Jimmy" Dennis; great-niece, Gianna Chirigos; great-nephew, Rick T. Gurrieri who was named after his uncle. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Gurrieri; brother, Salvatore Gurrieri and great-nephew, Anthony Pighinni.
Richard was a proud US Army veteran serving his country during the Vietnam War from 1969-1971. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed cars, trucks and riding his motorcycle. He liked to help other veterans obtain their disability rating. He participated in many Stand Down's at the Rocky Hill VA; POW/MIA rally's and rode to Washington, D.C. every Memorial Day.
Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 395 Anton Street, Bridgeport, CT at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday, October 10, 2020 (Masks are required and restrooms are closed). All are invited to a graveside service with Full Military Honors on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the State Veteran's Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT (Please meet at the cemetery office). Services are under the care of Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven, CT.



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
OCT
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
State Veteran's Cemetery
