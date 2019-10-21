|
|
Richard J. Zuraw
Richard J. Zuraw, of Clinton, CT, died October 18, 2019, after a long battle with Huntington Chorea. He was born in Derby, CT on June 13, 1951, the second son of Samuel and Catherine (Boyko) Zuraw. He attended schools in Shelton, and graduated from Gettysburg College. Rich receive both his Masters Degree in Social Work and 6th year Degree from the University of Connecticut.
Richard spent his entire professional career working in Regional District 4, for 35 years, both as a Social Worker and Assistant Principal at both the Middle and High School. He was selected as "Teacher of the Year" in 1988 in his district.
Richard is survived by his brother Robert Zuraw and his wife Sandra of Shelton; Niece Alexis Cornut and her husband Shawn, and their children Samantha and Shawn, Jr.; Nephew Lucas Zuraw and his partner Victoria and her daughter Ava. He also leaves many cousins and friends from all over the country.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Gladeview Rehabilitation Center for their outstanding care they provided and many thanks to the wonderful hospice staff at Middlesex Hospital.
Calling hours will be on Friday, October 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Swan Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Visitation in Clinton. Interment will be on Tuesday, October 29 at Saint Peter and Paul Cemetery in Ansonia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Valley Shore Animal Rescue League, 647 Horse Hill Rd., Westbrook, CT 06498 or Saint Peter and Paul Church, 105 Clifton Ave., Ansonia, CT 06401. From online guestbook and condolences, please visit www.swanfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 22, 2019