Richard John Zawadzki

Richard John Zawadzki Obituary
Richard J. Zawadski
Richard John Zawadzki, age 75, of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23 in the West haven Veterans Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on October 29, 1944, son of the late Peter and Helen Vacky, Mr. Zawadzki was a Bridgeport resident for most of his life. Richard was a Veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the US Army. He worked as a sales associate for various department and furniture stores. He was a member of the Port 5 National Association of Naval Veterans, he enjoyed fishing and the occasional trip to the casino. He is survived by his daughters Kim Pietrorazio of Waterbury and Leslie Zawadzki of Woodbury, two grandsons, Gabriel Thomas and Nicholas Joseph Pietrorazio, several cousins as well as many friends.He was predeceased by his brother Peter Vacky Zawadski. Graveside services will be held in St. Michael's cemetery on Friday at 11. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Crossroads Community Church,
929 White Plains Road, #409, Trummbull, CT 06611, VA Connecticut Health Care Systems, 950 Campbell Ave., West Haven Ct. 06516. Attn: Voluntary Services. or the . To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 26, 2020
