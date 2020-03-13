|
|
Richard K. Jameson
Richard K. Jameson, age 79, of Fairfield, died on March 7, 2020. Loving husband of Barbara (O'Brien) for the past 33 years and devoted dad of Kim Jameson Marshall of Ridgefield, Richard Jameson (Eva) of Virginia, and Meagan Jameson of Massachusetts. He was the proud and adored Grandpa to Will, Alex, Bryan, Brandon, and Bradley. He is also survived by his sister Carol Miller (Bob), his mother-in-law Florence O'Brien, his brothers-in-law Michael O'Brien (Gayle) and Dennis O'Brien, nieces and nephews Tammy (Tony), Jodie (Jack), David, and Sam (Cara), great-nieces and nephews, and former wife and friend, Sarah Genero. He was predeceased by his parents, Doctors Richard and Marian (Tracy) Jameson and father-in-law Edward O'Brien.
Better known as Rick, he was born in Philadelphia. He was a proud graduate of Duke University. Rick's career spanned over 40 years, starting off at Chesebrough-Pond's, moving to Ragu Foods, and concluding with his position as a Director of Purchasing at Elizabeth Arden, all part of Unilever Global. Throughout his career, he made countless friendships and connections that lasted the entirety of his life.
Rick's passion in life was sports. He played numerous sports throughout his life and was a die-hard fan of the New York Rangers, New York Giants, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and his Duke Blue Devils. He enjoyed analyzing the strategy of the game as much as he did watching on TV or in person. It always got a laugh when the commentators echoed what Rick said a moment before. Rick loved spending time with family and going on family vacations, especially to the Jersey Shore, St. Martin, and Aruba.
A celebration of Rick's life will be held on Friday, March 20 at 12:30 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center, with a reception to follow. Friends may greet his family on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
The family would prefer donations to the non-profit Woofgang and Co. in Fairfield. Please visit their website (www.woofgangco.org) to learn about their work with young people with disabilities and pets. For travel directions or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 15, 2020