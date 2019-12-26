|
|
Richard Katinger
Richard J.P. Katinger, 86, passed away peacefully at home in Lovell, Maine on December 10, 2019. He was a Stratford resident for 50 years, graduating from Stratford High School Class of 1950. Upon graduation he entered into the U.S. Army and served in the honor guard. After the war, Dick returned to Stratford and married Mary Judith Breede Katinger on May 16, 1959. Soon after, he joined the Stratford Police Department and served until his retirement in 1983 as a Sargent. Dick and Judy then moved to their lakefront home in Lovell, Maine, lovingly known as "Kat's Kingdom." They entertained many friends and family that journeyed north every year to enjoy the outdoors and nature. Dick was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and snowmobiling for the next 36 years. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Anna Katinger and then his beloved wife of 51 years, Judy, in June 2010. Dick is survived by son Rick, grandsons Jasen, Josh and Matthew of West Palm Beach, FL, son Ron and granddaughter Madison of Shelton, CT, and son Randy, daughter-in-law Lisa, grandson Jake and granddaughter Emily of Stratford, CT. He will be missed by all that knew him. Interment will take place in the spring in Lovell, Maine.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 29, 2019