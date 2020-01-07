|
Richard H. Kistner
Richard H. Kistner, age 81, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Milford Health and Rehabilitation Center. A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Longhill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St, Trumbull . Private entombment took place in the Pilgrim Mausoleum of the Mt Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport. To read the full notice go to http://www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 8, 2020