Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Longhill United Methodist Church
6358 Main St
Trumbull, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kistner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Kistner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Kistner Obituary
Richard H. Kistner
Richard H. Kistner, age 81, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Milford Health and Rehabilitation Center. A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Longhill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St, Trumbull . Private entombment took place in the Pilgrim Mausoleum of the Mt Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport. To read the full notice go to http://www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larson Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -