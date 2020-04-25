Connecticut Post Obituaries
Richard L. DeBaise


1936 - 2020
Richard L. DeBaise Obituary
Richard L. DeBaise
Richard L. DeBaise, 84, of Shelton, loving husband of Kathie Meyers DeBaise, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Bishop Wicke Health Center in Shelton.
Richard was born in Wallingford on January 24, 1936, a son of the late Frank DeBaise and Josephine (Polchopek) DeBaise, and had been a Shelton resident for many years. The retired University of Bridgeport music professor studied at Hartt School of Music (BA) and Yale University School of Music (MA, MMA, DMA). In retirement he became a copy editor for Hometown Publications and Hersam Acorn Publications.
In addition to his wife Kathie, he is survived by his sister June DeBaise; his niece Ruth Howard; and his nephews Roger DeBaise (Louise), Steven DeBaise (Susan), and David DeBaise; many grandnieces; grandnephews; great-grandnieces; and great-grandnephews. He was predeceased by his brother Roger DeBaise and his sister-in-law Mary "Dolores" DeBaise.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Gifts in memory of Richard may be sent to , 225 North Michigan Avenue Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84941-5000 Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020
