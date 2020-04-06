|
|
Richard L. Malaro
Richard Louis Malaro, age 76 of Milford, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Richard was born in New Haven, CT on September 7, 1943 to the late James and Helene Rossomondo Malaro. Richard was very active at Saint Gabriel church in Milford. He worked as a sexton there for many years and was a former coach for the Challenger Little League in West Haven. Survivors include his brother, David A. Malaro and his wife Nancy of Revere, MA. He was predeceased by his brother, James C. Malaro Jr. A Private burial will take place at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 7, 2020