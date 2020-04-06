Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Malaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Malaro


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Malaro Obituary
Richard L. Malaro
Richard Louis Malaro, age 76 of Milford, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Richard was born in New Haven, CT on September 7, 1943 to the late James and Helene Rossomondo Malaro. Richard was very active at Saint Gabriel church in Milford. He worked as a sexton there for many years and was a former coach for the Challenger Little League in West Haven. Survivors include his brother, David A. Malaro and his wife Nancy of Revere, MA. He was predeceased by his brother, James C. Malaro Jr. A Private burial will take place at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -