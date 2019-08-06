|
|
Richard L. Martin
Richard L. Martin, age 87, of Shelton, entered into his eternal rest on Monday, August 5, 2019 in the Griffin Hospital, Derby with his loving family by his side. He is the devoted husband of 57 years to Joan Knapp Martin. Dick was born in Derby on May 19, 1932, the son of the late Richard J. and Lucienne Pilon Martin and has been a Shelton resident for over 51 years. Dick began his career in sales in 1959 with the former B.F. Goodrich Co. He then went on to have an established career in the carpet industry working for many companies including: Art Rite, Wunda Weave, and Mohawk Industries. He also served his country in the United States Army, was a former volunteer fireman for the Webster Hose in Ansonia, and was a member of the Highland Golf Club. He is the beloved father of Richard Martin and his wife Sarah, Christopher Martin and his wife Coleen, and Laura Harrell and her husband Bobby. He was predeceased by his son Charles Martin. He is the loving brother of Andre Martin, Daniel Martin, Madeline Sobin, Rosemarie Harkin, and Claire Lockert. He is the cherished grandfather of Christopher Martin, Kyle Martin, Caroline Martin, Patrick Martin, Trey Bolt, Luke Martin, Lily Martin, Owen Martin, Katie Harrell, and John Harrell. Dick also leaves many nieces and nephews. Friends may greet his family on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth Street, Derby. On Friday, friends are invited to go directly to St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton, for Dick's Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. Burial with full military honors will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Shelton. At the request of his family, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley, 1 Positive Place, Shelton, CT 06484. Offer online condolences to his family at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 7, 2019