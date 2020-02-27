|
|
Richard Maslowski
Richard Maslowski, age 71 of Seymour formerly of Stratford passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband to Regina Szypulski Maslowski. Born in Kolno, Poland on May, 22, 1948 he was a son of the late Stefan and Irena Wdowiarska Maslowski. Richard was a gauge inspector for over 40 years at Pitney Bowes. He was a devote catholic, he attended St. Mark Roman Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, chapter St. John Paul II of St. Mark. In addition to his loving wife Regina of 49 years he is survived by his children; Christopher Maslowski and his wife Lori of Hamden, Ted Maslowski of Seymour, and Dorothy Lavoie and her husband Jason of Waterbury. His siblings; Michael (Nancy) Maslowski of Stamford, John (Judy) Maslowski of So. Amboy, NJ, Jeffery (Angie) Maslowski of Parks, LA, Krystyna (Michael) Maydish of So. Amboy, NJ, Barbara (Thomas) Houlihan of Murrells Inlet, SC and Irene (Scott) Anderson of So. Amboy, NJ. His sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Grazyna and Wieslaw Dybicz, Hanna and Krzysztof Niedbala, and Edward and Jolanta Szypulski. He is also survived by the light of his life, his 4 loving grandchildren; Daniel Maslowski, Caitlyn Maslowski, Liana Lavoie and Cory Lavoie as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Birendra Soreng officiating. Entombment will follow in Mt. Saint Peter Cemetery, Derby. Friends may greet the family on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105/ [email protected] To offer online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 29, 2020