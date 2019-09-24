|
|
Richard C. Matousek
Richard Charles Matousek, age 69, of Stratford, beloved husband of Christina Blazewicz Matousek, passed away on September 22, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Rick was born in New York, New York to the late Charles and Margaret (Leap) Matousek and has been a longtime area resident. He was a graduate of St. John's University and was a retired customer service representative for Media Services Group. Rick was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of 46 years, include his devoted children, William Matousek and his wife Lina, Joan Pardo and her husband Sam, and Matthew Matousek and his wife Christina, 2 cherished grandchildren, Zoey Pardo and Renmei Matousek, a sister, Cathy Routburg, and a nephew, Ezriel Routburg. Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of Rick's favorite local charities, Person-to-Person at p2phelps.org/donate. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 25, 2019