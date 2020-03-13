|
Richard P. McLaughlin
Richard Peter McLaughin, age 84, beloved husband of 62 years to Ruth A. (Klages) McLaughlin, entered peaceful rest on March 12, 2020. He was born on August 2, 1935 in Bridgeport and was the son of the late Stephen and Catherine (Smith) McLaughlin. He was a linotype operator at the Bridgeport Post for over 30 years and then worked at Sikorsky Aircraft for over 10 years before his retirement. Richard enjoyed painting and crosswords and was known for telling a good joke. He was a mall walker and a member of the Italian-American Club in New Haven and the Milford Elks Club. In addition to his devoted wife, he leaves his three loving children, Richard McLaughlin, Jr. of Ansonia, Catherine Helen Shaw and her husband James of Milan, TN and Nancy J. Cretella and her husband James of Seymour, four grandchildren, Catherine Helen "Missy" Brages, Evan James, Becca Anne, Austin Gerald Cretella and a great-grandson, Giovanni Michael Cretella and several nieces and nephews. His grandson, Lester Brages, siblings, Robert McLaughlin and Rose Goulash and his nephew, Frank Goulash predeceased him. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 6:00 p.m. at the Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. Interment will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. (DIRECTLY) at King's Highway Cemetery, Milford. The Family is accepting donations, in lieu of flowers, to Fix and Feed North Haven, P.O. Box 253, North Haven, CT 06473 or a . To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 15, 2020