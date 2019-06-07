Richard A. Millette

January 8, 1925- June 5, 2019Richard A. Millette, age 94, of Milford, beloved husband of the late Fernande Perras Millette, died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born in Burlington, VT on January 8, 1925 to the late Albert and Bernadette Bishop Millette. Richard was a proud US Army veteran serving in both WWII and the Korean Conflict. Richard earned The Good Conduct Medal, Victory Medal, and the European African Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Ribbon with the Bronze Service Arrowhead. Richard was a retired driver and was a member of the Teamsters Local Union #191 and #443 and a lifetime member of the VFW Post #782 in Burlington, VT. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and he will be dearly missed by his loving family.

Survivors include his grandchildren: Robert Millette Jr. and his wife Sharon of Naugatuck and Debora Orton and her husband Paul of NY, sister; Barbara Jamison of Plantsville, brother, Francis Millette of FL, six great-grandchildren; Christopher Kurman, Rebecca Burkholder, Jordan and Devin Millette, Sierra Baker and Ever Osterhout, five great-great-grandchildren; Mia, Kylar, Theodore, Kora and Day and several nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by his son, Robert Millette Sr., and sisters; Madeline Benoit, Rita Foreman and Shirley Ackerman. Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:00 am in Saint Mary Cemetery, 425 Buckingham Ave., Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Milford Hopsital-Hospice Suite.