Richard "Ricky" Millo Jr.
Richard "Ricky" Millo Jr., longtime resident of Monroe and Seymour, CT, passed into eternity at 5:15 a.m. on January 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Rick grew up in Monroe, CT and graduated from Masuk High School. He loved hockey, the Philadelphia Flyers, Queen, Rush, Neil Peart, fast cars, faster boats, his cats and the martial arts.
He was an avid gun enthusiast, which led him to open Valley Firearms in 1996. It was a bold move, but Rick approached his business with the same honor and integrity that he applied to all aspects of his life and was rewarded with much success and countless friends and supporters. He was also very active in the martial arts and obtained the rank of 3rd degree black belt in Shaolin Kempo Karate. Most will remember Rick as being of small build, but it turns out he was actually a deadly weapon. Who knew?
Rick was kind enough to share his wit, love and goodwill with many, including his partner Sarah Whitman, father Richard Millo Sr., sister Laurie Millo, brother Joe Millo, sister-in-law Keri Millo and his nieces Avery and Abby Millo. Rick was pre-deceased by his mother Gwendolyn Cannone Millo and he is now in her keeping.
A celebration of Rick's life will be held on Saturday, February 1st, 2-6 p.m. at Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468. Burial will take place on Monday, February 3rd, 10:00 a.m. at Monroe Center Cemetery on Old Tannery Road.
Rick LOVED his rescue cats, so in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Forgotten Felines at forgottenfelinesct.org. Online condolences may be left at SpadaccinoFuneralHome.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 31, 2020