Richard Nagy Sr.
Richard Alexander Nagy, Sr.
Richard Alexander Nagy, Sr., age 77, of Southport, beloved husband to the late Beverly F. Harrison Nagy, entered into eternal life on June 29, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, Richard was the son of the late Charles and Bessie Pieregui Nagy. Richard was a lifelong area resident and had graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School in 1960. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion. A sports enthusiast, Richard coached for youth, Pop Warner, and Ludlowe Football and Babe Ruth and Little League Baseball. Richard's memory will be cherished by three sons, Richard Nagy, Jr. and his wife, Erika of Meadville, PA, Charles Nagy and his wife, Jackie of San Diego, CA, and David Nagy and his wife, Maggie of Southport; seven grandchildren, Jordan, Erin, Lauren, Conor, Alexandra, Makaela and Lily Nagy and three nephews. In addition to Richard's wife, Beverly, he was predeceased by a brother, Ron Nagy. Due to the current circumstances all services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To sign his online guest register book, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 9, 2020.
July 9, 2020
Offering our sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Lesko-Polke Funeral Home
