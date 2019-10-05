Home

Services
St Catherine Of Siena
220 Shelton Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 377-3133
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church,
Trumbull, CT
Richard Naples


1935 - 2019
Richard Naples Obituary
Richard Donald Naples
On Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019, Richard Donald Naples peacefully passed away at 84 years of age surrounded by family. Richard was born on May 4th, 1935 in Bridgeport Connecticut to Frank Naples Sr. and Susan Damiani. He was predeceased by his wife Eleanor Palmesi of Trumbull.
He is survived by his three daughters; Nancy Bowser of Highland, California, Annette Graham and Susan Kelly both of Bridgeport, his three grandchildren DJ Bowser of Los Angeles, George and Eleanor Kelly of Bridgeport. He is predeceased by his sister Lillian Clark of Bridgeport and survived by his brother Frank Naples Jr. of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Richard was a veteran of the Korean War who severed in the US Army until 1957. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, and a keen Domino player who enjoyed Bingo, breakfast at Bridgeport's Diners, traveling to California during winter, exploring Disneyland and spending his afternoons relaxing while watching the game show network. He was a faithful member of Saint Catherine's of Siena parish in Trumbull where he served as an usher for many years. Richard will be deeply missed by those who knew him and his loving family.
Dum vivimus, vivamus! (While we live, let us live!)
A funeral mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Trumbull CT on Thursday, October 10th at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be private.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 6, 2019
