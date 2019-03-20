Richard P. Golubowicz

Richard P. Golubowicz, age 71 passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Milford Health Care. Richard was born in Milford on April 24, 1947 to the late Paul and Marion (Siwinski) Golubowicz. Richard was an Army Veteran, serving in Vietnam, he was a retired Superintendent of Waste Water for the City of Milford for many years. He loved music and spending time with his family and friends and taking care of his grandchildren. He was a mentor to many who always had a kind word or a piece of advice and always rooted for the underdog. He took great pride in being an "original beach kid" from Walnut Beach. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Richard is survived by his children, Amy Gagne and husband Bill and Richard Jr. (Nina), a sister Joan Everlith and grandchildren, Nadia, Giuseppe, Christian and William and several nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased brothers, Stanley, Paul and Edward.

Calling hours will on Friday, March 22, from 11 to 2 p.m. at The Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad Street, Milford. A service with Full Military Honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be private. For directions and online condolences, please go to www.georgejsmithandson.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary