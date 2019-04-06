Richard Pagnani

Richard Pagnani, age 68, of Shelton passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport. He was the beloved husband of Claire Curry Pagnani. Born in Bridgeport on January 15, 1951, he was the son of the late Alfred and Virginia Mattioli Pagnani. A proud U.S. Airforce Veteran, Mr. Pagnani had been employed by Sikorsky Aircraft, where he worked as an electrician with nearly 26 years of dedicated service. Richard was a remarkably talented and gifted man and he enjoyed acting and singing. He was well known for rendering the National Anthem at many events held at Sikorsky. His keen sense of humor and knack for being funny could put a smile on anyone's face. His greatest enjoyment however was found in the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he had adored so much. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his beloved wife Claire of 45 years, other survivors include his loving daughters, Laura Bohrer and her husband John of Shelton and Christine Wisneski and her husband Darryl of North Haven, his cherished grandchildren, Dean, Mallory, Cassie, Delilah and Emmie, his sister, Patricia Skarupa of The Villages, FL, his aunt, Flora DePasquale of Wynnewood, PA, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 200 Shelton Rd, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.