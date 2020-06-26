Richard V. Paulus
Richard Vincent Paulus, age 50, of Waterbury, passed away on June 22, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on May 30, 1970, son of the late John Paulus, Jr. and Sabby Marie DelFranco Paulus, Richard was an Oxford resident for most of his life before moving to Waterbury. He worked as a master painter for over 30 years. Rich enjoyed traveling, going to the beach, taking his children to amusement parks, golfing, working out or just hanging out with his friends. In addition to his mother, Sabby, he leaves behind his children, Adam Arreola, Kayci Kekacs, Richard Paulus, Jr., Savannah Paulus, and Peyton Rose Paulus; a brother, John S. Paulus, III; his sisters, Laurie Paulus and Tina Paulus; his grandmother, Susan Paulus; his former wives, Staci Dellobia and Cathy Slipski; his fiancée Suzannah Roy; his uncle, Theodore Pawlowski; as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Entombment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the McCall Center for Behavioral Health www.mccallcenterct.org/donate-now. To sign an online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 26, 2020.