Richard "Dutch" Pereiras
Richard "Dutch" Pereiras, age 65, of Derby entered into rest on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Griffin Hospital. He was the devoted husband of 41 years to Cheryl (Jarvis) Pereiras. Dutch was born in Derby on March 1, 1955 son of the late Catherine (Cavagnuolo) Pereiras. He was a beloved long-time letter carrier in Derby, an active member of the Derby Elks Lodge 571, an employee of the Derby Parking Authority and coached multiple youth sports in his local community. He was an avid UCONN Women's Basketball fan and a passionate sports card and memorabilia collector who was always excited to show off his new additions to his family. He made many friends along his mail route and would go out of his way to make a special connection or shoot a few hoops with the neighborhood kids. Everyone knew Dutch and Dutch knew everyone. Everywhere the family went, he'd spot someone he recognized, strike up a conversation and pride himself on remembering the address they grew up at within town. He enjoyed karaoke and being front and center with a microphone in his hand, which he wouldn't always relinquish voluntarily. Dutch was the beloved father of Keith Pereiras and his wife Maggie and Bret Pereiras and his wife Sara, brother of Ken Pereiras and his wife Jackie and the late William Pereiras and brother-in-law of Nancy Pereiras. He was the loving grandfather of Zoe Pereiras and Lincoln Pereiras and was also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic his funeral services will be held at a later date. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby has been entrusted with his arrangements. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Team Inc., 30 Elizabeth St. Ste 1, Derby CT 06418. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com
