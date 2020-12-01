Richard Rosaire Perrault

December 17, 1964- October 5, 2020 He followed his father into paradise, on October 5 2020, Richard Rosaire Perrault, born December 17, 1964 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passed away at his longtime home of 30 years on Platt St., Bridgeport, CT previously living in Fairfield and attending school over there.

He was born to his parents, the former Karin Dorothea Lühr, born in Frankfurt-Oder, Germany and First Lieutenant Richard Rosaire Perrault born in Biddeford, Maine. Where also they got married and lived together for 55 years.

Rich will follow his dad to Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Alabama. He was preceded into death by his dad. His maternal grandparents Werner Erich Lühr and the former Dorothea Erika Krüger of Bochum Germany and his paternal grandparents Roland William Perreault and Laurette Gabrielle Talbot of Biddeford, Maine. His godmother Jaqueline Perreault, aunt Lorraine Belanger-Perrault, aunt Peggy Greene-Perrault, uncle Norman Perrault, cousins Guy Perrault and Michael Perrault.

He is survived by his 2 children, son Jeffrey David Perrault and daughter-in-law Jessica Cahill-Perrault and daughter Ashley Anne Perrault, 4 grandchildren Kirsten, Lucinda Michelle, Jaimee and Landon Jeffery Perrault.

By his mother Karin Lühr Perrault, brother Raymond Werner Perrault, and sister Erica Michelle Perrault-Pocklington. Nephew John Richard Pocklington and niece Sarah Aubrie Paine Pocklington are from Florida. Who will be honorary Pallbearers with the remaining cousins, who are Elizabeth Perrault-Tellier, Mitzi Perrault-Flagg, Angeline, William, Paul, Thomas, and David Perrault. Two uncle's William Roland Perrault and Robert Donald Perrault and aunt Patricia Perrault. Kimberly Anne Ohlin Perrault, mother of Ashley and Jeffrey.

Pallbearers will be his friends;

Mr. Brian Buckmir

Mr. Paul Whitaker

Mr. Larry Mirley

Mr. Al Pelagrino

Mr. Jeffery Perrault

Mr. Raymond Perrault

Rich went to school in Fairfield; Oldfield, Tomlinson Jr. High, and Roger Ludlowe. He lived for 14 years in Fairfield.

He loved and believed in Jesus and received his Holy Sacraments. Baptism at Saint Bernard Church in Pittsburg, PA. First Holy Communion at Catholic Missionary Church in Butler, AL and Confirmation at Saint Thomas Aquinas Church in Fairfield, CT. That's also where his two children were Baptized.

His pride was his two children and Family life. Cooking he liked very much, working outdoors, construction and heavy equipment operator. He loved to drive big trucks, haul heavy loads and kept his trucks in pristine condition. Also worked in a gravel quarry. In Fairfield worked for Red Coach Trucking with Tom Bennet.

He really loved to keep the Bridgeport & Federal Courthouse steps and parking lots free of snow for years when he was working with Merley Services. But his three spine surgeries prevented him from doing his jobs later on. But worked on lighter jobs whenever possible for the ApolloX company.

Wherever he went people really liked him and Rich enjoyed the friends he had. Never afraid to give a helping hand. He was a humble person, with a good heart and soul and like children and animals the BEST.

If anyone wants to be at the celebration of Richie's life at 1 p.m. in Bridgeport on Saturday, December 5th, please contact Raymond at (203) 609-5647.



