With deep sadness we share news of the sudden passing of Richard Pleines – devoted husband, brother, son- and brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Larger than life, Rich was an outgoing and gregarious guy – everyone who knew him loved him, and once you met him you never forgot him.

Rich was a telecommunications professional, and an active member of many local organizations, including Hamden Elks Lodge #2224, CBX Motorcycle Club, Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club, and the Harugari Singing Society.

Born in New Haven on October 29, 1949 and raised in West Haven, Rich was the son of the late William and Mary Pleines. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cathy, his brothers William (Anne), Robert (Susan), and Michael (Lori) as well as a host of in-laws, nieces & nephews, coworkers and devoted friends.

A gathering to remember Rich will be held at American Legion Post 88 (3005 Dixwell Ave., Hamden) on Saturday, April 20th from 1-5 p.m. Donations in his memory can be made to Hamden Elks #2224 (175 School St, Hamden 06518). Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 13, 2019