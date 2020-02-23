|
|
Richard R. Hilbert
Richard R. Hilbert, 87, of Woodstock, VA, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Hilbert was born August 11, 1932 in Macungie, PA; the son of the late Homer H. Hilbert, Sr. and Florence Younger Hilbert. He served in the US Army. He retired as a service repairman with Remington.
He married Gloria E. Rivera on April 27, 1957 in Bridgeport, CT. Mrs. Hilbert preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children, Rosie F. Leonetti of Sterling, VA, Denise M. Hendrickson of Richmond, VA, Catherine G. Black of Woodstock, VA; a brother, Homer H. Hilbert, Jr. of Alburtis, PA; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandchild, Heather Noel Hendrickson; a brother, Kenneth Hilbert; and a sister, Arlene Litschke.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richard R. Hilbert Memorial Fund, c/o Jones Funeral Home, 228 S. Pleasant Valley Rd., Winchester, VA 22601. Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 24, 2020