Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.
228 S. Pleasant Valley Road
Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 662-2523
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.
228 S. Pleasant Valley Road
Winchester, VA 22601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard R. Hilbert


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard R. Hilbert Obituary
Richard R. Hilbert
Richard R. Hilbert, 87, of Woodstock, VA, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Hilbert was born August 11, 1932 in Macungie, PA; the son of the late Homer H. Hilbert, Sr. and Florence Younger Hilbert. He served in the US Army. He retired as a service repairman with Remington.
He married Gloria E. Rivera on April 27, 1957 in Bridgeport, CT. Mrs. Hilbert preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children, Rosie F. Leonetti of Sterling, VA, Denise M. Hendrickson of Richmond, VA, Catherine G. Black of Woodstock, VA; a brother, Homer H. Hilbert, Jr. of Alburtis, PA; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandchild, Heather Noel Hendrickson; a brother, Kenneth Hilbert; and a sister, Arlene Litschke.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richard R. Hilbert Memorial Fund, c/o Jones Funeral Home, 228 S. Pleasant Valley Rd., Winchester, VA 22601. Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -