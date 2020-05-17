Richard W. Ripke
Richard W. Ripke, age 81, of Shelton, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Califon, NJ. He was the beloved husband of Joan Gabriel Ripke. Richard was born in Huntington, NY on September 8, 1938, son of the late William and Amanda (Baus) Ripke, and raised in Bridgeport, and lived in Shelton since 1970.
He often spoke fondly of his times at Orcutt Boys Club in Bridgeport, and Richard went on to become an outstanding basketball player at Harding High School and received a full scholarship to play basketball at Fairfield University. He earned his Master's Degree and worked as a Special Education teacher at Chalk Hill Middle School in Monroe for 37 years.
He is the cherished father of Kristin Ripke, Gregory Ripke and his wife Susan, Amy Knorr and her late husband Rick Knorr, and Joseph Ripke. Richard loved watching his grandchildren play sports, especially basketball, and he was an amazing grandfather to Olivia, William, Jaq, Scott, Brady, Christian, and Devin. He is also survived by his niece, Heather Olson and her husband and three children in Washington State. He was predeceased by a brother, Edward Ripke.
Due to the Pandemic, funeral services are private and entrusted to the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. A public memorial service for Richard will be announced at a later time.
Memorial contributions can be made to Stratford PAL Basketball, 900 Longbrook Ave., Stratford, CT 06614. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Richard W. Ripke, age 81, of Shelton, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Califon, NJ. He was the beloved husband of Joan Gabriel Ripke. Richard was born in Huntington, NY on September 8, 1938, son of the late William and Amanda (Baus) Ripke, and raised in Bridgeport, and lived in Shelton since 1970.
He often spoke fondly of his times at Orcutt Boys Club in Bridgeport, and Richard went on to become an outstanding basketball player at Harding High School and received a full scholarship to play basketball at Fairfield University. He earned his Master's Degree and worked as a Special Education teacher at Chalk Hill Middle School in Monroe for 37 years.
He is the cherished father of Kristin Ripke, Gregory Ripke and his wife Susan, Amy Knorr and her late husband Rick Knorr, and Joseph Ripke. Richard loved watching his grandchildren play sports, especially basketball, and he was an amazing grandfather to Olivia, William, Jaq, Scott, Brady, Christian, and Devin. He is also survived by his niece, Heather Olson and her husband and three children in Washington State. He was predeceased by a brother, Edward Ripke.
Due to the Pandemic, funeral services are private and entrusted to the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. A public memorial service for Richard will be announced at a later time.
Memorial contributions can be made to Stratford PAL Basketball, 900 Longbrook Ave., Stratford, CT 06614. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 17, 2020.