Richard Risley


1956 - 2020
Richard Risley Obituary
Richard V. Risley
Richard Vincent Risley "Riz" age 63 passed away suddenly on April 14th. He was born in Sacramento, CA on September 18, 1956 to the late George "Babe" Risley and the late Barbara Brown Horvath. He lived most of his life in Fairfield, CT, and he graduated from Andrew Warde high school in 1974. He was a talented roofer and ski instructor, as well as an amazing golfer. He was predeceased by his nephew Jimmy Paules. He loved spending time with Sprocket, Henry and the boys in the Big Buddy Club on the lake. He is survived by his three sisters, Cindi Putnick and her husband Michael of Shelton, Mimi Paules and her husband Jim of Shelton and Robin Howard and her husband Jim also from Shelton. He is also survived by eight nephews, Mikey and Jeffrey Putnick, Matthew, Derek, Adam, Packey and Brian Paules, and Connor Howard. He is also survived by two nieces, Kelly and Maggie Howard. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 27, 2020
