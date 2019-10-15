Connecticut Post Obituaries
Richard N. Roth
Richard Nelson Roth, 76, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019 at his home in Milford, CT. He was the husband of Gail Waterbury Roth, sharing 12 years of happy marriage together. Born in New York City, he was the son of Roy Henri Roth and Myra Resnik Roth, both deceased. He received both bachelor's and master's degrees of music education from Hartt School of Music in Hartford, CT, then went on to serve in the Army, where he was stationed in Norfolk, VA, providing music instruction to officer candidates. He retired in 2000 from Darien Public Schools, after 30+ years of teaching instrumental band music at both the elementary and middle school level. He was an accomplished pianist, band leader and freelance musician in the Tri-State area, continuing such work until his full retirement in 2014. He was an avid collector of records, Victrolas and all types of media. He enjoyed traveling, listening to music, and seeing his daughters perform. He will be remembered for his kind and generous spirit, his old-fashioned chivalry, and his quick and sharp wit. He is survived by his wife, Gail of Milford, daughter Jennifer Laurie of Los Angeles, and daughter Jaime Lynn of New York City, along with his sister Ilene Roth Allaband of Lemoore, CA. He was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Coomes Roth, and is fondly remembered by the extended families of both Gail and Mary.
A memorial service in celebration of Richard's life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 2000 Main Street, Stratford, CT 06615, with interment and luncheon reception immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Church Music Fund, Stratford, CT. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 16, 2019
