Richard A. Schuler, Sr.
Richard A. Schuler, Sr., age 84, of Milford, beloved husband of Carol Puglia Schuler, died on Monday, November 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born in Bridgeport on September 2, 1936 to the late Arthur and Irene LeClaire Schuler. Richard was a country and western music promoter for many years and later retired as a supervisor for Southbury Training School. Richard enjoyed coaching little league baseball teams in Milford and listening to bluegrass music. He loved spending time with his family and especially watching and attending baseball and basketball games with his wife Carol. Survivors, in addition to his wife Carol, include his children: Richard A. Schuler, Jr. and his wife Barbara of Trumbull, Stephen A. Schuler and his wife Alexis of Bridgeport, grandson, Zachary A. Schuler of (Trumbull), brother, Robert N. Schuler and his girlfriend Catherine Lee of FL and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend walk-through calling hours on Saturday, November 21st from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in The Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. Social distancing and masks are required when in the Funeral Home due to COVID-19 statewide restrictions. A graveside service will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com