Richard "Dick" Seaman

Richard "Dick" Elmer Seaman, a longtime resident of Trumbull, age 78, beloved husband of Rosemary Pagano Seaman of Trumbull, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bridgeport on September 28, 1940, he was the son of the late Elmer Elias Seaman and Isabell Tariska Seaman. He was a graduate of Central High School, UCONN and Fairfield University; member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity; charter member of the National Association of School Psychologists; past president and treasurer of Connecticut Association of School Psychologists and a member of Fayerweather Yacht Club. Professionally, Dick became a school psychologist at Daniels Farm Elementary School in 1965. He also worked at Tashua Elementary, and in 1976 moved to Madison Middle School. In 1978, he was appointed Department Chairman of School Psychologists for the Trumbull Public School system and retired in 2004. A lover of music, he played the upright bass from childhood throughout his life. Jazz could be heard within his house whenever he was home and when no music was playing, he would fill the silence by humming a riff. Music was in his blood and soul, and he shared this passion with those closest to him. Always a gentleman, he was an extremely caring individual. He balanced his family, professional and civic life incredibly well. When his children were young, he was at every one of their sports practices and events either as a coach or a spectator, every concert, recital, and performance supporting them completely. He never missed any of their life accomplishments. He continued this with his grandchildren, showing how much they were appreciated and loved. In addition to his beloved wife Rosemary of 47 years, he is survived by two devoted children, Jennifer Elaine Egdall and her husband Adam of Holden, MA and Gregory Richard Seaman and his wife Amanda of Exeter, NH and four cherished grandchildren, Peepa to Mason and Carter, and Papa to Taylor and Benjamin, caring sister-in-law Celeste and her partner June, as well as a loving niece and nephew, cousins and treasured friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Dolores Seaman Kovacs. Friends may greet the family on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a scholarship fund in Dick's memory may be made to The Trumbull Public Schools. Checks can be mailed to Long Hill Administration Building, 6250 Main Street, Trumbull, CT 06611, with the memo indicating "Dick Seaman Scholarship Fund". To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary