To my uncle. I remember you well. You live in my memory as a happy man with a great smile. I remember you playing horseshoes with my father when I was a kid. May you rest in peace with my wonderful aunt. My prayers are with my cousins that they may find comfort from the Lord during this time. You will be missed. May you rest in paradise for eternity with God. No goodbye only so long. See you again.

Cliff Affigne

