Richard M. Sperling, age 84, also known as James Shafer, peacefully entered into eternal rest on September 21, 2020, at Gardner Heights H.C. in Shelton. He was the beloved husband of the late Charlotte Benjamin Sperling. Richard was born in Bridgeport on July 31, 1936, son of the late Richard J. and Louva Cook Sperling. He grew up living with family in both Tennessee and Connecticut and was a graduate of Hillhouse High School in New Haven 1954. Richard was employed as a Laboratory Technician at United Illuminating in Bridgeport for thirty-five years until his retirement in 1996. A proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp., he honorably served from 1954-1957. Richard always worked hard to provide for his family and enjoyed bowling and playing horseshoes. He was a member of the St. Sebastian Club in Ansonia. He leaves to cherish his memory, a son, Douglas J. Sperling of Ansonia, daughters, Joanne Herriott (Derek) of Oxford and Susan Sperling (Lester Pannone) of Ansonia, a brother, Ronald Sperling of Stratford, cherished grandchildren, Melissa Pannone of West Haven, Vincent Pannone of Ansonia and Schuyler Sperling (Anastasia Ruiz) of Torrington, great-granddaughter, Izabella Sperling of Torrington and several nieces and nephews. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. At 6:30 p.m., a funeral service in celebration of Richard's life will take place with Rev. James Midgley officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
