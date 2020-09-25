1/1
Richard Sperling
1936 - 2020
Richard M. Sperling
Richard M. Sperling, age 84, also known as James Shafer, peacefully entered into eternal rest on September 21, 2020, at Gardner Heights H.C. in Shelton. He was the beloved husband of the late Charlotte Benjamin Sperling. Richard was born in Bridgeport on July 31, 1936, son of the late Richard J. and Louva Cook Sperling. He grew up living with family in both Tennessee and Connecticut and was a graduate of Hillhouse High School in New Haven 1954. Richard was employed as a Laboratory Technician at United Illuminating in Bridgeport for thirty-five years until his retirement in 1996. A proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp., he honorably served from 1954-1957. Richard always worked hard to provide for his family and enjoyed bowling and playing horseshoes. He was a member of the St. Sebastian Club in Ansonia. He leaves to cherish his memory, a son, Douglas J. Sperling of Ansonia, daughters, Joanne Herriott (Derek) of Oxford and Susan Sperling (Lester Pannone) of Ansonia, a brother, Ronald Sperling of Stratford, cherished grandchildren, Melissa Pannone of West Haven, Vincent Pannone of Ansonia and Schuyler Sperling (Anastasia Ruiz) of Torrington, great-granddaughter, Izabella Sperling of Torrington and several nieces and nephews. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. At 6:30 p.m., a funeral service in celebration of Richard's life will take place with Rev. James Midgley officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. To sign, Richard's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
SEP
28
Funeral service
06:30 PM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
September 24, 2020
Richard was a very kind and generous person who loved his family very dearly. He will be greatly missed by many. Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathy go out to all family and friends. May his spirit continue on through all who knew him.
Donald Campbell
Family
September 24, 2020
To my uncle. I remember you well. You live in my memory as a happy man with a great smile. I remember you playing horseshoes with my father when I was a kid. May you rest in peace with my wonderful aunt. My prayers are with my cousins that they may find comfort from the Lord during this time. You will be missed. May you rest in paradise for eternity with God. No goodbye only so long. See you again.
Cliff Affigne
Family
September 24, 2020
May the memories you have shared, give you strength, to help you in the days ahead. My thoughts are with you all.
Cheri C
Friend
September 23, 2020
RIP Richard to my son Sky and my granddaughter Bella and the rest of the family my heart goes out to you ❤ he was a great man
Marie Orzechowski
Family
September 23, 2020
Loved Uncle Jimmy so much. Always looked forward to his visits and visiting y’all. Love you.
Kelly Wentworth
Family
September 23, 2020
So very sorry for the sperling family’s loss of a wonderful man! May he Rest In Peace .
Linda Houle
September 23, 2020
Sorry Joanne and your family on the loss of your father
Joanne Billing
Friend
September 23, 2020
You will be greatly missed by all who knew you Mr.Sperling.R.I.P.
Sue
Friend
September 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss
William Vantine
Friend
