Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 375-0798
Richard Stone
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
Richard Stone


1956 - 2019
Richard Stone Obituary
Richard Alan Stone
Richard Alan Stone, 63 years old, of Stratford, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He is survived by Lyn (Lynda Cunliffe Stone) who is honored to be his wife of thirty-eight years. Rick was born on September 1, 1956 to the late Arlene C. and Robert J. Stone, Sr.
Rick is also survived by his brothers and his sisters-in-law: Fr. Robert Stone, C.M., Thomas and Kathleen Stone, Christopher and Lisa Stone. Other survivors include a brother-in-law Raymond Cunliffe, mother-in-law Dolly Barker, a nephew and two nieces.
Rick spent his whole life in Stratford. After owning several butcher/grocery shops in Stratford, he worked in sales for wholesale meat and grocery distributors.
Friends may gather to greet the family on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St. Stratford at 4:00 p.m. At 5:00 p.m. there will be a memorial service at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation towards final expenses. Donations may be sent c/o Tom Stone, 560 Silver Sands Rd., Unit 302, East Haven, CT 06512. To offer the family online condolences, visit www.dennisanddarcy.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 18, 2019
