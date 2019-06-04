Connecticut Post Obituaries
Richard T. Schwarzenberg Obituary
Richard T. Schwarzenberg
Richard Thomas Schwarzenberg, 82, of Derby, passed away on May 23, 2019. He ultimately succumbed to a second heart attack after surviving a first heart attack, diabetes, cancer, seizures, COPD, and several bouts of pneumonia. He passed away at Griffin Hospital surrounded by his loving wife of 55 years, Judy (nee Symanski), daughter Lynne Ann, son-in-law John, granddaughters Jocelyn and Madeleine, and best friends Bucky and Tommie.
Rick was born September 14, 1936 in Bridgeport, CT to Margaret and Herman (Peg and Slim) Schwarzenberg. He attended St. Charles Elementary in Stratford and graduated from Fairfield Prep in 1954. After two years at Fairfield University, he joined the Army, where he served 4 years in post-war Germany. With an honorable discharge, he returned home to work for his father at Bridgeport Rigging, where he was a lifelong union Ironworker at Local 424 while maintaining his father's business.
Memorial Service to be held at noon on Saturday, June 8, 2019 with calling hours beginning at 11am at the Riverview Funeral Home in Shelton, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to the Friends of the Ansonia Animal Shelter, 2 Elm St., Ansonia, CT 06401. Please read Rick's full obituary at RiverviewFH.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 4, 2019
