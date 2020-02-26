|
|
Richard J. Tomac
Aug.12, 1942 - Feb. 24, 2020 OXFORD – Richard John Tomac, age 77, passed away February 24, 2020 at home. He was born in Bridgeport, CT, August 12, 1942 son of the late John and Helen (Suhanosky) Tomac.
Rich is survived by his wife of 54 years, Helen (Worobel) Tomac. He is survived by his son Daniel Tomac (Maria) of West Haven, his daughter, Michelle Ouellette (Kevin) and grandchildren - Danielle and Isabella Tomac and Andrew and Matthew Ouellette. Rich is also survived by his sister, Kathy Bonetti and her husband Dennis; his brother, John Tomac and his wife Patty; in-laws, Dottie Smith, Kitty Albanese, Andrew Worobel, Walter Worobel, and Michael and Lucille Worobel and many nieces and nephews.
Rich graduated from Andrew Ward High School (Fairfield). He proudly served his country in the US Navy on the USS Lake Champlain during the Cuban Blockade. He was employed by United Illuminating and retired after 35 years.
Rich will forever be remembered for his easy smile, infectious laugh, fondness for dumb jokes, and ability to tell a story for all to enjoy.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home, 235 Main Street North, Southbury. Immediately following visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. at St Thomas the Apostle Church, 733 Oxford Road, Oxford. A military salute will follow the mass at St Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 733 Oxford Road, Oxford, CT 06478. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 27, 2020