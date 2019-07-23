|
|
Richard W. Tuttle
Richard Walter Tuttle, age 81, beloved husband of Katherine Casey Tuttle of Monroe, died peacefully on July 20, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center, surrounded by his family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in St. Stephen Church, 6948 Main St., Trumbull. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Monroe Volunteer Emergency Medical Service, 54 Jockey Hollow Rd., Monroe, CT 06468. The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, is in care of arrangements. Full obituary and online condolences may be found at www.wakeleememorial.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 24, 2019